Fmr LLC Has $1.07 Billion Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,194,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300,977 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 9.33% of Five Below worth $1,069,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 122.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Up 1.5 %

FIVE opened at $177.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average of $197.35. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

