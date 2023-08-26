Fmr LLC Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926,492 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,121,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 98.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

