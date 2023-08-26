Fmr LLC Has $828.30 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,607,742 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,362,052 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Barrick Gold worth $828,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -397.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

