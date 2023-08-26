Fmr LLC Has $846.19 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,053 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Equifax worth $846,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $197.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.54. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at $988,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $1,965,485 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

