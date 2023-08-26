Fmr LLC Purchases 299,970 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.30% of Ulta Beauty worth $901,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

Shares of ULTA opened at $407.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

