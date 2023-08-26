Fmr LLC Purchases 479,643 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,291,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,643 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.99% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $955,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,205,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,629 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,839,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 234,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 364,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,359,000 after purchasing an additional 97,090 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

