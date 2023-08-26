Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.36

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as low as C$0.24. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 9,501 shares.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

