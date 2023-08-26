Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.09

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.09 and traded as high as $29.03. Forestar Group shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 145,326 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Forestar Group

Forestar Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.