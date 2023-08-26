Francis P. Patchel Sells 2,505 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $10,821.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,443.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Backblaze Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Backblaze by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 537,565 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 451,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 177,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

