Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stake Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after buying an additional 966,243 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,681,000 after buying an additional 964,460 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,684,000 after buying an additional 483,652 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $138.42 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $161.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. CSFB cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

