Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of FRHLF opened at $10.26 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $13.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.