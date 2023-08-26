Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $102.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Friedman Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.29%.

In related news, Director Durga D. Agrawal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $422,084.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alex Larue sold 4,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,944.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Durga D. Agrawal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $422,084.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,190. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Friedman Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.