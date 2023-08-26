Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontline in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Frontline Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.24. Frontline has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.46 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,047,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,133,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 214,352 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

