Fruits (FRTS) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Fruits has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $333,081.00 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

