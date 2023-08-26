Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (FULC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

FULC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of FULC opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,234.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,176,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,876 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

