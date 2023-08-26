Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Free Report) by 5,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green accounts for about 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Fusion Fuel Green stock remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

