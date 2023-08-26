FY2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Boosted by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.05. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

JACK opened at $79.51 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

