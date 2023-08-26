G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $4,235.42 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00038541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00027498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000129 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

