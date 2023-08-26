Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

