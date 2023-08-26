GeniuX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $115,939.92 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 7% lower against the dollar. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $556,526.17 and approximately $115,939.92 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
GeniuX Profile
GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.
