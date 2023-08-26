Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Announces $0.30 Dividend

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3029 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMALY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure and hospitality business in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

