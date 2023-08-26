Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Announces $0.30 Dividend

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3029 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GMALY opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $13.55.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
