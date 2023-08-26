Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 734.8% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNGBY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,228. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.13. Getinge AB has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $682.01 million for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Handelsbanken raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

