Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Jason R. Kelly Sells 100,000 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance
Shares of DNA opened at $1.69 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on DNA
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ginkgo Bioworks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.