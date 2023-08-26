Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $65,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,014,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,410.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,935.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $89,607.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $78,688.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $68,146.50.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $64,005.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $73,417.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA opened at $1.69 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,372,918 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,306,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

