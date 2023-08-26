Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,925.00.
Givaudan Stock Performance
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
