Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,925.00.

Givaudan Stock Performance

About Givaudan

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,309. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

