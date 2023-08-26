Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Stock Price Down 22.7%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, Italian filled croissants, French madeleines, wafer pralines, shelf stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

