Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Holdings Lifted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.20. 367,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,445. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

