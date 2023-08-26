Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GSAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globalstar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.79 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEMKT GSAT opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09.

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,792.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Monroe III bought 184,054 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $211,662.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,115,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,158.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Globalstar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 391,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Globalstar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Globalstar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 945,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

