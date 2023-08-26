GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.68

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $1.69. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 43,783 shares traded.

GLYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

