Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

Goodness Growth stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,798. Goodness Growth has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

