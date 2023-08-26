GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Up 2.3%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of GreenTree Hospitality Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

