Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,680.66

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,680.66 ($34.20) and traded as low as GBX 2,384 ($30.42). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,404 ($30.67), with a volume of 107,212 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.90) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($38.28) to GBX 3,200 ($40.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Greggs to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.72) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greggs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,862.50 ($36.52).

Get Greggs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Greggs

Greggs Stock Up 1.1 %

Greggs Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,573.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,678.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,843.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,545.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 3,077 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,632 ($33.58) per share, with a total value of £80,986.64 ($103,325.64). Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Greggs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.