Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $854.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.