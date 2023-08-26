Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 140.4% in August

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,895,700 shares, an increase of 140.4% from the July 31st total of 1,204,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 283.9 days.

Grupo México Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBXF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Grupo México has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Get Grupo México alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMBXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Grupo México

(Get Free Report)

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.