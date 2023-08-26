Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Up 10,500.0% in August

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 10,500.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Halberd Price Performance

OTCMKTS HALB opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Halberd has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

