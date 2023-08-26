Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.84. 6,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

