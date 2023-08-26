Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

HROWM stock remained flat at $25.75 on Friday. 12,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,141. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.7422 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.