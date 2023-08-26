Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.64.

Hasbro stock opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $83.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -151.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

