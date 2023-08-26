Hays plc (LON:HAS) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.29

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.29 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hays Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 105.30 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,170.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.90 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.95 ($1.67).
