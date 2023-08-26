Hays plc (LON:HAS) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.29

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.29 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hays Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 105.30 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,170.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.90 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.95 ($1.67).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

