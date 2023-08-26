Head to Head Analysis: FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) versus Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) and Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FinVolution Group and Better Home & Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 20.69% 20.76% 12.09% Better Home & Finance N/A 50.95% 3.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of FinVolution Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Better Home & Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $1.61 billion 0.89 $328.60 million $1.22 4.19 Better Home & Finance N/A N/A $8.74 million 0.07 17.00

This table compares FinVolution Group and Better Home & Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Better Home & Finance. FinVolution Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Home & Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FinVolution Group and Better Home & Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

FinVolution Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than Better Home & Finance.

Volatility & Risk

FinVolution Group has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats Better Home & Finance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence. The company’s platform empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features an automated loan transaction process, which enables superior user experience. The company was founded by Shao Feng Gu, Hong Hui Hu, Tie Zeng Li, and Jun Zhang in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Better Home & Finance

Aurora Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Better HoldCo Inc.

