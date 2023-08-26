Head-To-Head Analysis: Mobileye Global (MBLY) versus Its Peers

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) is one of 420 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mobileye Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileye Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileye Global -6.33% 3.39% 3.01% Mobileye Global Competitors -82.59% -143.22% -9.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mobileye Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileye Global 0 3 21 1 2.92 Mobileye Global Competitors 1941 13090 26775 646 2.62

Earnings and Valuation

Mobileye Global presently has a consensus price target of $47.38, suggesting a potential upside of 37.00%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Mobileye Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileye Global $1.87 billion -$82.00 million -216.13 Mobileye Global Competitors $2.00 billion $232.42 million -10.73

Mobileye Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Mobileye Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc. engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. It also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a generation solution; and Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

