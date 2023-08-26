Head-To-Head Review: Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) and Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Matador Resources and Tenaz Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Tenaz Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matador Resources presently has a consensus target price of $71.89, suggesting a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Tenaz Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 33.46% 27.40% 15.51% Tenaz Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Matador Resources and Tenaz Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.3% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Tenaz Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Tenaz Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $3.06 billion 2.37 $1.21 billion $7.66 7.94 Tenaz Energy N/A N/A N/A $9.76 0.23

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaz Energy. Tenaz Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tenaz Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 122.5%. Matador Resources pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tenaz Energy pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matador Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Tenaz Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc. and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

