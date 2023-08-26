Head-To-Head Review: VinFast Auto (VFS) & The Competition

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 692 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare VinFast Auto to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 382.08 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 53.20

VinFast Auto’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

55.5% of VinFast Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for VinFast Auto and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 113 591 875 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 51.20%. Given VinFast Auto’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s peers have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.