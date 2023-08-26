Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

HTIA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. 4,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

