Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 87.0% in August

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the July 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of Heineken stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $48.37. 369,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Heineken has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in Europe, Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Pure Piraña, Desperados, Edelweiss, and Lagunitas brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, and Old Mout brands, as well as under regional and local brands.

