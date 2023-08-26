HI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $553,999.09 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. HI has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $553,999.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0025362 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $566,701.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

