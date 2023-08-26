HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.91 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. HI has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $519,241.11 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HI has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,037.89 or 1.00061940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002489 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0025362 USD and is down -9.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $566,701.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

