Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.0972 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5,916.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

