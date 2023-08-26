Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.20 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($0.99). 513,932 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,134,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.99).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £943.80 million, a PE ratio of -7,800.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is -50,000.00%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

