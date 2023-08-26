HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMCGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

HMC Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Roberts acquired 51,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.84 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,748.84 ($160,095.41). Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

HMC Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail centers. Its property portfolio consists of 53 shopping centers under the HomeCo brand name. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for HMC Capital (ASX:HMC)

Receive News & Ratings for HMC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.