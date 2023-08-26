HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

In other news, insider Susan Roberts acquired 51,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.84 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,748.84 ($160,095.41). Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail centers. Its property portfolio consists of 53 shopping centers under the HomeCo brand name. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited.

